Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now available on sale on Blinkit: Check offers

Samsung Galaxy S24 series recently debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 79,999. The company has announced that Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra are now available for purchase on Blinkit.

Samsung claims that buyers can get the devices at their doorstep in less than 10 minutes. This service is available in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai. In terms of discount, Galaxy S24 series will be available at an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series price, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy S24 is launched in two storage variants: an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and an 8 GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. They are priced at Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999 respectively. It is launched in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is launched in two storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 99,999 and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,09,999. It comes in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in three storage variants. The 12GBRAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,29,999, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,39,999 and the 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,59,999. It comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet and Titanium Black.

This is not the first time that a newly launched smartphone has been available on Blinkit. Apple iPhone 15 series, launched last year, was also made available on the platform.

The highlight of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 series is its AI features. This time around, the new flagship Galaxy S24 series comes with features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, AI Summarise and more. However, there is a chance that the company might start charging for these features after 2025.

