IT ministry’s Republic Day tableau to feature AI this year; check details here

The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is set to showcase India's advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) during this year's Republic Day parade. The tableau will feature AI's transformative impact on healthcare, logistics, education, and electronics manufacturing.

MeitY, in a statement released on Wednesday, highlighted the pivotal role of AI in overcoming traditional development barriers and fostering widespread socio-economic transformation in India. Projections indicate that AI could contribute a staggering $967 billion to the Indian economy by 2035.

The focal point of MeitY's tableau is a tractor segment, featuring a female robot symbolising AI in a contemplative pose. This visual representation aims to underscore the positive influence of AI on global citizens. The tractor's base showcases an intricate 3D model of a semiconductor chip, a crucial component in various electronic devices, according to an official statement.

The circuit design on the sides, adorned with LED lights, symbolises the energy that AI brings to propel India's development across diverse sectors. The display also highlights India's strides in Electronics Manufacturing, facilitated by initiatives like Production-Linked Incentives (PLI).

Moving to the trailer segment, the tableau vividly illustrates the application of AI in logistics, healthcare, and education through captivating visual metaphors. The front portion showcases AI's role in the health sector, portraying visual organ analysis and a surgical scenario conducted by robotic hands, assisted by medical professionals.

The middle section focuses on logistics, demonstrating how technology aids in parcel identification and segregation based on colour coding. A self-delivery drone utilising AI for navigation and successful parcel delivery takes centre stage, accompanied by a giant robotic arm for efficient parcel sorting.

The rear portion shifts the spotlight to education, featuring a larger-than-life statue of a teacher wearing a VR headset, conducting a remote class through Virtual Reality.

The bottom part of the tableau impressively portrays AI applications in monitoring cattle health through sensors. Additionally, it highlights AI's contribution to aiding visually impaired individuals in navigation. A sculpture of a cow with a monitoring belt around its neck is displayed alongside a life-size model of a lady with a walking stick wearing sunglasses fitted with a camera. The accompanying screen illustrates her walking while identifying obstacles, showcasing the practical applications of AI in enhancing daily life.

