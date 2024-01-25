Delhi Murder Mystery: How AI helped police solve a blind case

Delhi Police used artificial intelligence to solve a murder mystery where an unidentified man was found dead under Geeta Colony flyover in the Capital city. A 30-member team used AI to construct the face of the deceased man and then put up posters to gather information about his identity.

The body was found on January 10 after which the police filed a report under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and started the investigation. As per the autopsy report, the man was strangled to death, however, there were no injury marks on his body.

As per a senior police officer, “For us, it was a blind murder case, as no documents were found in the victim's pocket that could help us identify him. The body was taken into custody and... after 72 hours, doctors conducted an autopsy, which revealed that he was strangled to death.”

The police created an AI-generated picture of the face of the deceased man with his eyes open. The police even changed the background and then uploaded it on CCTN's (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network) website which helped them get in touch with his brother. The deceased’s brother contacted the police and identified the dead man as Hitendra.

The officer further elaborated, “Utilising AI, we digitally reconstructed the victim's face with open eyes and changed the background. The same photo was uploaded on the CCTN (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network) website, which connects police of different eight states, and more than 400 posters were distributed strategically in the national capital and shared digitally via WhatsApp groups till January 12.”

It was later revealed that Hitendra had several disputes with some people. The deceased had a fight with two people over a woman around two months back. The accused people met Hitendra on January 9 and murdered him.

The police have arrested three people: Paramveer Singh, Harneet Singh and Priyanka, who confessed to strangling Hitendra to death over personal issues.

Also Read:

Apple iOS 17.3 update: How to turn on Stolen Device Protection on your iPhone

Doctor uses Apple Watch’s blood oxygen monitor to save a passenger on flight