Business Today
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could only launch in China and South Korea for now: Report

While the initial launch is slated for May, a global launch is expected to follow suit very soon by Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was all set to launch mid-April, until a mysterious delay pushed back the release of the phone by another month. We now know that Samsung will be launching the S25 Edge sometime in mid-May, however, a new report has just claimed that the launch will be restricted to just China and South Korea in the initial phase. 

Notable leaker Ice Universe has shared a post on Chinese social media site Weibo, claiming that Samsung will initially restrict sales to South Korea and China. The leaker posted it on Weibo, since their X (formerly Twitter) account was recently hacked. 

A restricted launch would be a big departure from Samsung's initial plans for a global launch, as the device has been repeatedly teased at events like Galaxy Unpacked in January and MWC in March. Recent leaks have also revealed a possible $1000-$1100 price tag in the US, indicating that Samsung does want to make a bigger splash with the ultra-slim smartphone. 

The post doesn't mean that Samsung won't launch the phone in other markets in Europe, US, or India, but it's not a positive sign that the South Korean smartphone maker is choosing to limit the launch to just two regions right out of the gate. 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to have a 6.7" display similar to the S25+ and it will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip along with 12GB of RAM. 

Published on: Apr 09, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
