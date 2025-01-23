Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge first look: Slim phone, dual rear cameras

After the launch of its Galaxy S25 series of devices, Samsung had its own "one more thing" moment, as the company teased the Galaxy S25 Edge, a slim phone that many expected to be called the Galaxy S25 Slim.

Samsung didn't reveal anything about the fourth handset in the S25 series, but the phone was on display in the demo zone at San Jose, after Samsung concluded its keynote presentation. One thing that can be spotted easily is that the phone is incredibly slim. In fact, the S25 Edge is so slim that it only sports two rear cameras, not three.

Related Articles

Not much is known yet about the S25 Edge. However, it is expected to have similar features like the other three devices in the S25 series: 6.7" screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite For Galaxy chip, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage.

Samsung hasn't revealed any details about pricing or availability for the S25 Edge either. It may launch only in selected regions across the globe. It isn't known whether India will make the cut. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the S25 Edge could launch in the first half of this year.

Samsung has beaten Apple to the punch here with the announcement of the S25 Edge, as Apple is also expected to announce a slim version of the iPhone alongside the iPhone 17 series launch.