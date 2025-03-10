Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak reveals thickness, weight, price before expected launch

Samsung is gearing up for the global launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge, and it's expected to happen in April 2025. Leaks have already revealed key details about the upcoming smartphone. It was most recently showcased at MWC 2025, and new leaks have emerged, claiming that the device would weigh just over 160g, and could have a price tag of around $1000 (approximately ₹87,000).

A Slim and Lightweight Design

According to a leak by tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter), the Galaxy S25 Edge will be one of Samsung’s slimmest smartphones ever, measuring just 5.84mm thick, making it 1.46mm thinner than Galaxy S25+. Additionally, at 162g, the S25 Edge will be significantly lighter than the 195g S25+. The reduced weight is attributed to a smaller 3,900mAh battery, in contrast to the 4,800mAh unit in the S25+.

The weight of Galaxy S25 edge is confirmed, 162g, 5.84mm thick, and the price is similar to that of S25+. ​​​

If the price is similar, which would you choose, S25+ or S25 edge? — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) March 7, 2025

Some reports are indicating that Samsung could also replace the traditional glass back with a ceramic rear panel, which would not only improve durability, but also maintain a premium feel.

Display and Performance

Leaked details suggest that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a 6.65" AMOLED display, slightly smaller than the 6.7" panel found on the S25+. However, it is expected to have narrower bezels, similar to the S25 Ultra, for an immersive viewing experience.

The accurate rendering of the S25 edge is here, the screen size is 6.656 inches, but the bezel is the same as the S25 Ultra, which is narrower than the S25+. pic.twitter.com/XHFwVGWe4P — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) March 7, 2025

Under the hood, the device is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB RAM. It will likely run Samsung’s One UI 7, based on Android 15.

Camera and Battery Trade-Offs

It seems like the S25 Edge will feature dual rear cameras, which was visible when the device was on showcase at Galaxy Unpacked and MWC this year. While details about the sensors remain unclear, Samsung is likely focusing on AI-powered photography improvements to compensate for the missing lens.

Additionally, the smaller 3,900mAh battery raises concerns about battery life, but Samsung may optimise software efficiency to address this.