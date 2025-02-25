Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 design leaked: Slimmer design, bigger screen and more coming soon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to launch sometime this year, between June - August, in line with the launch timeline of the foldable phones. However, thanks to a few design renders that have leaked online, we seem to have a clear picture of what to expect from Samsung's upcoming flagship foldable device.

The renders, which have been released by tipster Onleaks, show that Samsung is actually changing things this year, as opposed to previous iterations of the foldable which have remained largely unchanged in recent years. The leaked renders show that the phone's bulk has reduced, with a much slimmer design this year. The Z Fold 7 is expected to be just 4.5mm thick when unfolded, and 9.5mm when folded, a reduction of almost 1.1mm from the Z Fold 6. However, it's not winning any awards for its slimness, as the current holder of that record is the newly-launched Oppo Find N5 which is only 4.2mm thick when unfolded.

Image credit: OnLeaks

Despite it slimming down, the footprint is expected to get bigger, with a larger display both inside and out. The inner display is expected to be an 8.2" panel, making it the largest inner display on a book-style foldable phone. The outer display is also set to be increased to 6.5", up from 6.3" on the Fold 6.

Internally, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be powered by the same chipset as the Galaxy S25 series: the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. The battery capacity is expected to remain the same at 4400mAh, which would be disappointing. However, with the recent improvements in battery efficiency and thermal performance, the Fold 7 could last longer than its predecessor with the same battery size.

We can expect Samsung to upgrade the cameras on the Fold 7 as well. A 200MP main camera could finally make its way onto the rear of the elite foldable, which has stuck to a 50MP primary sensor for years now. However, the 12MP ultra-wide lens and 10MP telephoto cameras are expected to remain unchanged this year. Moreover, the leaks further indicate that Samsung won't upgrade the front cameras either, sticking to the 10MP selfie camera on the outer display, and the 4MP under-display camera on the inner display.