Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Tab S10 FE launch imminent as both devices spotted on Geekbench

After debuting the Galaxy S25 Edge at Galaxy Unpacked in San Jose in January, Samsung once again had the slim smartphone on display at MWC in Barcelona in March. Recent reports and rumours have indicated that an April launch of the smartphone is on the cards, and the phone was once again spotted on Geekbench listings, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE.

Related Articles

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on Geekbench

The Geekbench listing shows the South Korean variant of the Samsung S25 Edge, with the model number SM-S937N. This isn't the first time we have seen the S25 Edge on Geekbench, with the US variant appearing last month. However, this time, the South Korean variant has a higher score in the single-core and multi-core tests.

It scored 2,969 and 9,486 points in the single-core and multi-core tests. Similar to the previous listing, the S25 Edge appears to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same chipset as the flagship S25 series. The listing further reveals that the phone has 12GB RAM and runs on Android 15.

According to previous leaks, the phone is expected to have a 6.65" AMOLED display, slim bezels, and 3900mAh battery. It would weigh just over 160g, and could have a price tag of around $1000 (approximately ₹87,000).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE also spotted

The tablet was spotted on Geekbench alongside the S25 Edge. It had the model number SM-X526B. According to the listing, the tablet will be powered by the Exynos 1580 SoC.

The listing further shows that it scored 1,015 points in single-core and 3,540 points in multi-core tests. It will be paired with 8GB RAM.

It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE will be launched later this year. It is also expected to feature 10.9" LCD display, a 13MP rear camera, a 12MP selfie snapper, and 45W fast charging.