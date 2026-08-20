Samsung Galaxy S25 price hiked: 256GB and 512GB models get costlier by up to ₹12,000

The Galaxy S25 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has become ₹4,000 more expensive. The Samsung document lists two model codes - S931BC and S931BD - for this configuration.

Must Read: Top tech gifts to surprise your sibling this Rakshabandhan 2026

The dealer price has increased from ₹79,999 to ₹83,999, while the listed price has moved from ₹80,999 to ₹84,999. This means customers buying the 256GB version will now see a listed price of ₹84,999, up from ₹80,999 earlier.

512GB version sees bigger price increase

The price increase is steeper for the Galaxy S25 with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The document lists model codes S931BQ and S931BR for this configuration.

Advertisement

Must Read: Smartphones are getting pricier, yet premium phones are thriving; Will upcoming festive sales bring relief?

Its dealer price has increased from ₹91,999 to ₹1,03,999, while the listed price has risen from ₹92,999 to ₹1,04,999. The 512GB variant, therefore, has become ₹12,000 costlier based on the listed price.

Price revision effective from August 19

The document, titled “Product Price Revision - S25 5G-GT”, states that the revised prices are effective from August 19, 2026. It also says that adjustments for the affected models will be made by channel partners, excluding retailers, on opening stock from August 19.

The document was shared publicly by Abhishek Yadav on X, showing the revised prices and model-wise adjustments.

Samsung Galaxy S25 gets price hike ₹4K on 12+256 and ₹12K on 12+512. pic.twitter.com/UvNoRtv204 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 19, 2026

For buyers, the important takeaway is that the Galaxy S25 12GB RAM + 256GB variant now has a listed price of ₹84,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB model is listed at ₹1,04,999. Actual retail prices may vary depending on offers, discounts and individual retailers.