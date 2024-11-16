Samsung Galaxy S25 series tipped to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset across all models

Samsung is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series in the first half of 2025, and rumours are heating up about its hardware capabilities. According to recent leaks and a Geekbench listing, the new lineup will likely feature Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset across all models, marking a significant upgrade from its predecessors.

A Samsung device with the model number SM-S931N—believed to be the Korean variant of the standard Galaxy S25—has surfaced on the Geekbench database. First spotted by Twitter user Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve), the listing shows the device powered by a Snapdragon chipset with overclocked CPU cores, hitting a 4.47GHz clock speed.

This suggests Samsung might use a custom “Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy” version, featuring an enhanced GPU and CPU over the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite found in devices like the OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15, which cap at 4.32GHz.

The Geekbench listing reveals a single-core score of 2,481 and a multi-core score of 8,658, with the device running Android 15 and equipped with 12GB of RAM.

Rumours suggest that Samsung will ditch its Exynos chips entirely for the Galaxy S25 series, opting instead for Snapdragon silicon across all regions. This marks a departure from its approach with the Galaxy S24 series, where Samsung used Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors in select markets like the US and Exynos 2400 chips elsewhere.

The decision to standardise Snapdragon chipsets globally could be a strategic move to deliver consistent performance, especially after the Galaxy S23 series last year exclusively featured Snapdragon processors worldwide.

The Galaxy S25 series is shaping up to be a powerhouse. With its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, advanced processing speeds, and upgraded RAM, the devices promise top-tier performance. While Samsung hasn’t confirmed these specifications yet, the Geekbench results and leaks are fuelling excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.