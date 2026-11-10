Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Samsung Galaxy S27 series may get a new Pro model, 200MP cameras and magnetic charging

Samsung Galaxy S27 series may get a new Pro model, 200MP cameras and magnetic charging

Samsung’s next flagship range could expand beyond its usual three models, with a new premium option and hardware changes that may reshape its 2027 smartphone lineup.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 3:41 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 series may get a new Pro model, 200MP cameras and magnetic chargingSamsung Galaxy S27 series may bring a new Pro model, 200MP cameras and magnetic charging.

Samsung could be preparing a bigger Galaxy S27 lineup than usual, with a new model that may sit between the Galaxy S27+ and the top-end S27 Ultra. The company is expected to launch the successors to the Galaxy S26 series in early 2027, but reports suggest that the next generation may bring more than routine upgrades. A fourth phone, called the Galaxy S27 Pro, is reportedly being considered, while the premium models could get 200-megapixel cameras and an improved Privacy Display. There may also be changes to the rear camera design and wireless charging.

Advertisement

Samsung has not confirmed these details, but reports and database listings offer an early look at what could change when the new phones arrive.

MUST READ | Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may ditch its familiar camera look: New case hints at a change

Samsung Galaxy S27 may get a new Pro model and camera upgrades

One of the biggest changes could be the addition of the Galaxy S27 Pro. This would give buyers another option between the standard Plus model and the more expensive Ultra variant. Import-export listings cited by Notebookcheck point to four models, with expected display sizes of 6.3 inches for the S27, 6.7 inches for the S27+, 6.5 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Ultra.

Advertisement

The premium models could also get some notable camera changes. Reports suggest that the S27 Pro and S27 Ultra may feature a 200MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. However, these details are not confirmed, and there is no clear indication yet that the standard S27 and S27+ will receive similar upgrades.

DON'T MISS | Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected upgrades that could make waiting worthwhile

The design could change too. Android Headlines has reported purported CAD renders and a dummy unit showing a redesigned rear camera arrangement with a raised camera island. The images also suggest that Samsung could add built-in magnets to support magnetic wireless charging and compatible accessories. This remains an inference from the renders rather than a confirmed feature.

Advertisement

According to SamMobile, the S27 Pro and Ultra could also get an improved Privacy Display, which limits what people beside you can see on the screen. The feature is not expected to be available on the standard S27 and S27+.

Galaxy S27 processors and charging speeds

The differences between the four models may also extend to their processors. Notebookcheck, citing NBD import-export listings, reported that the S27 and S27+ could use Samsung's Exynos 2700 processor in European markets. The S27 Pro may get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while the Ultra could use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Samsung has confirmed that it is developing the Exynos 2700, but has not announced which phones will use it.

Charging speeds could also vary across the range. Certification listings reported by Notebookcheck indicate 25W wired charging for the standard S27, 45W for the S27+ and 60W for both the Pro and Ultra. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S27 series in January or February 2027, although the company has not confirmed a launch date.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026 3:41 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more