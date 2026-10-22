Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected upgrades that could make waiting worthwhile

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Design and display - Will the S27 Ultra look different?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It also includes Privacy Display, which helps make on-screen content harder for people beside you to see. These features make it suitable for watching videos, scrolling through content and using the phone outdoors. Samsung lists the S26 Ultra at 7.9mm thick and 214g.

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According to 91mobiles, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is also expected to feature a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, with reported peak brightness reaching 3,000 nits. If these details hold, the screen may not represent a major upgrade over the S26 Ultra. Wait for confirmed details on resolution, screen protection, and privacy features before drawing a conclusion.

Performance and AI - A new processor could make the difference

The Galaxy S26 Ultra runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, a customised processor designed to handle demanding apps, multitasking, gaming and Galaxy AI features. For everyday use, this means the phone can run several apps smoothly, while enthusiasts may benefit from its graphics and processing power.

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Meanwhile, 91mobiles reports that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor, though the phone has not officially confirmed it. If Samsung adopts this chip, it could improve speed, graphics, and power efficiency. However, no confirmed benchmarks show how much faster the S27 Ultra will be or whether its AI features will change significantly. A newer processor alone does not guarantee a noticeably different experience for everyday tasks.

Cameras - Megapixels are not the whole story

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It also has a 12-megapixel front camera. This setup gives you flexibility for everyday photographs, landscapes, portraits and distant subjects.

The 91mobiles listing describes the Galaxy S27 Ultra as having a 200-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 12-megapixel front camera. However, the exact camera configuration and lens specifications remain unconfirmed. Fewer cameras or a higher megapixel count doesn't automatically mean better photos. Sensor quality, image processing, low-light performance, and zoom capabilities will be key factors to assess as more details emerge.

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Battery and charging - A possible capacity boost

The Galaxy S26 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery, which Samsung says supports up to 31 hours of video playback under its test conditions. With compatible wired charging, the phone can charge to around 75% in about 30 minutes.

According to 91mobiles, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature a 5,500mAh battery and 60W wired charging. If accurate, the larger battery could provide more capacity for long days of navigation, streaming and gaming. However, actual battery life also depends on processor efficiency, display settings and how you use the phone. Treat the reported capacity and charging speed as preliminary until Samsung confirms them.

Which phone should you buy?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the more predictable choice if you need a premium phone now, especially if its camera system, display and performance meet your requirements. It also offers a built-in S Pen and Privacy Display, features you should consider before choosing a successor.

Waiting for the Galaxy S27 Ultra could make sense if your current phone still works well and you want to compare its final processor, battery, camera system, and price before spending on a new flagship.

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For now, the S26 Ultra remains the confirmed option. The S27 Ultra may bring useful improvements, but its real value will depend on the final specifications, price and performance once Samsung officially announces it.