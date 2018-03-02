Samsung Galaxy S9+ ahead of Pixel 2, iPhone X in DxOMark test, scores highest ever 104 in photo test

Samsung Galaxy S9+ has been ranked as the number one smartphone camera by DxOMark. The camera managed to beat industry favourites like the iPhone X and the Pixel 2. According to the camera tests done by DxOMark, the Samsung flagship received an industry best of 104 in photo tests. However, in terms of video performance, the Galaxy S9+ camera could only manage a score of 91.

DxOMark scores smartphone on the basis of various tests in controlled environments. The tests are conducted on the device's camera ability in brightly lit conditions, dark lighting and pictures using the device's flash.

Their official blog states that "DxOMark's Mobile scores and rankings are based on testing every camera using an identical, extensive process that includes shooting nearly 1,500 images and dozens of clips totaling more than two hours of video. The tests take place in both lab and real-world situations, using a wide variety of subjects."

Samsung's Galaxy S9+ is the bigger of the two flagship devices launched by the South Korean company one day before the MWC began in Barcelona. The smaller Galaxy S9 uses the same primary camera as the S9+ but misses out on the secondary lens that helps the device get bokeh effect that requires a telephoto lens.

The Galaxy S9+ primary camera comes with a 12Megapixel primary lens with a variable aperture of f/1.5 or f/2.4. The option of switching to the extra wide aperture of f/1.5 lets the smartphone capture crisp images even in extremely dimly-lit conditions.

The secondary camera module comes with a 2x telephoto lens along with a f/2.4 aperture. Both lenses get optical image stabilization on the Galaxy S9+. The camera also gets Dual-pixel PDAF on the main camera module.

The camera on the new Galaxy flagships can capture 4K videos at 60fps. An interesting feature that Samsung demonstrated at the launch event was the slo-mo capture on the Galaxy S9+. The device can capture 960fps at 720p resolution.

The S9+ is closely followed by Google Pixel 2 with an overall score of 98, iPhone X is at a close third with an overall score of 97.

Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be launched in India on March 6 and will start shipping to buyers from March 16. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be priced higher than every Galaxy smartphone in the past, crossing the Rs 60,000 mark in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 will come with a starting price of Rs 62,500 for the 64GB variant, whereas the 256GB variant will cost Rs 71,000, said an India Today Tech report. The 64GB variant of the bigger Samsung Galaxy S9+ will sport a price tag of Rs 70,000 and the high-end 256GB variant will be priced at Rs 79,000, the report said.

The Rs 2,000 that has to be paid for pre-ordering the devices will be adjusted when the final payment is made.