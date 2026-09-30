Apple may unveil its long-awaited smart home hub on October 13: Here's what to expect

As per the report, the hub could also take design cues from the iMac G4, with a round metal base housing the speakers and microphones, and a metal arm supporting the screen. Since the device is meant for the living room, the display is expected to tilt and move. Apple is also said to be developing a wall-mounted version with a thinner base for the speakers and microphone.

The report said Apple may use a USB Type-C power supply for the device, which is not expected to include a battery. Gurman added that the hub could come in Apple’s standard aluminium finish.

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The hub is expected to run a HomePod operating system centred on Siri AI and support apps similar to those available on the iPad. It could also connect to and control other devices, make video calls, play music, show photo slideshows and support intercom-style calling. The device is also expected to use voice and facial recognition to identify users.

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If these plans move forward, Apple’s October 13 line-up could feature the new home hub, a new HomePod and an upgraded Apple TV. The home hub is expected to be positioned as a smart home device with a display, built around Siri AI and connected home controls.