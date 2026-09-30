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Apple may unveil its long-awaited smart home hub on October 13: Here's what to expect

Apple may unveil its long-awaited smart home hub on October 13: Here's what to expect

Apple could unveil a home hub with a 6-inch display on October 13 alongside a new HomePod and upgraded Apple TV. The reported line-up points to a bigger Siri AI push across Apple's smart home devices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 6:18 PM IST
Apple may unveil its long-awaited smart home hub on October 13: Here's what to expectPhoto for representation

Apple could unveil its home hub on October 13, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. It is expected to open a new category in Apple’s smart home line-up, serving as the main control centre for connected devices, and it could feature a 6-inch display that can either be mounted on a wall or placed on a countertop. The smart home device is expected to arrive alongside a new HomePod and an upgraded Apple TV. All three products are likely to focus on Siri AI and its latest updates.

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Design, software and smart home controls

As per the report, the hub could also take design cues from the iMac G4, with a round metal base housing the speakers and microphones, and a metal arm supporting the screen. Since the device is meant for the living room, the display is expected to tilt and move. Apple is also said to be developing a wall-mounted version with a thinner base for the speakers and microphone.

The report said Apple may use a USB Type-C power supply for the device, which is not expected to include a battery. Gurman added that the hub could come in Apple’s standard aluminium finish.

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The hub is expected to run a HomePod operating system centred on Siri AI and support apps similar to those available on the iPad. It could also connect to and control other devices, make video calls, play music, show photo slideshows and support intercom-style calling. The device is also expected to use voice and facial recognition to identify users.

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If these plans move forward, Apple’s October 13 line-up could feature the new home hub, a new HomePod and an upgraded Apple TV. The home hub is expected to be positioned as a smart home device with a display, built around Siri AI and connected home controls.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 6:18 PM IST
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