scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Ultra tipped to debut alongside Galaxy foldables in July

Feedback

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Ultra tipped to debut alongside Galaxy foldables in July

Despite the design shakeup, the display size appears to mirror that of the current Galaxy Watch6 Classic.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra models with new squircle design and rubberized adjustable straps. (Image: OnLeaks and Smartprix) Leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra models with new squircle design and rubberized adjustable straps. (Image: OnLeaks and Smartprix)

While rumours about the upcoming Galaxy Watch7 series have been relatively quiet, a surprising new leak suggests Samsung is prepping a premium addition to its smartwatch lineup: the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra.

High-quality renders showcase a device boasting a unique blend of square and circular design elements. The Watch7 Ultra sports a square body with softly rounded edges, while the display and iconic rotating bezel retain their classic circular form. Intriguingly, the renders also reveal a third button nestled between the standard power and back buttons, the function of which remains shrouded in mystery.

Despite the design shakeup, the display size appears to mirror that of the current Galaxy Watch6 Classic, sticking with a 1.5-inch diagonal and a 47mm case size. Other noteworthy details gleaned from the renders include a larger speaker grille, a rearranged sensor array on the back, and a more seamless integration of the watch band.

While previous rumours pointed towards upgrades across the entire Watch7 series – including a more powerful processor, extended battery life, and even blood sugar monitoring – it remains unclear whether these enhancements will be exclusive to the Ultra variant.

One thing is certain: Samsung seems poised to challenge Apple's dominance in the premium smartwatch arena with the Watch7 Ultra. With its distinctive design and rumoured high-end features, the Watch7 Ultra is shaping up to be a formidable contender. The official unveiling is expected at Samsung's annual Unpacked event in July, where the tech giant is also expected to debut its latest Galaxy foldables.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 25, 2024, 6:24 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement