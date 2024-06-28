Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 are available for pre-order in India; check offers, expected specs

Samsung is set to launch its two new foldable smartphones called Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 globally on July 10 at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The company has now announced that pre-orders for Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold is now available in India. It has also revealed a few offers that buyers pre-ordering the smartphones will get.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 open for pre-order

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are now available for pre-reserve across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and leading retail outlets across India. All they need to do is pay a token amount of Rs 2,000 to reserve the foldable smartphones. They can also get benefits worth Rs 7,000 on the purchase of either of the two phones.

Additionally, customers can also pre-reserve Samsung’s next Galaxy ecosystem products with a token amount of Rs 1,999 and avail benefits worth up to Rs 6,499 on purchase of these products.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected price

As per the tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore via SmartPrix, Galaxy Z Fold 6 is likely to be launched in three storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at EUR 2,200 (approx Rs 1,96,000), 12GB+512GB at EUR 2,330 (approx Rs 2,08,000), and 12GB+1TB – EUR 2,580 (approx Rs 2,30,000).

If this is to be believed, it will mean that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will get Rs 26,000 price hike as compared to its predecessor. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also expected to get a price hike. As per the tipster, the upcoming handset will be available in two variants: 12GB+256GB – EUR 1,330 (approx Rs 1,18,000) and 12GB+512GB – EUR 1,450 (approx Rs 1,30,000). This will mean a price bump of EUR 130 (approx Rs 11,000) in the price of the smartphone for the base model.