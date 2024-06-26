Samsung sets date for Unpacked event on July 10: Galaxy Z Fold6, Flip6, Watch7, Watch Ultra expected

Samsung has officially confirmed its next Unpacked event, sending invitations for a grand unveiling in Paris on July 10th. The much-anticipated date, which had been circulating in the rumour mill for months, promises to be a showcase of innovation as Samsung gears up to launch a slew of new devices.

While the invitation itself remains characteristically tight-lipped, industry insiders and leaks have painted a clear picture of what to expect.

Brace yourselves for the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 series, Galaxy Buds 3, and the highly-anticipated full launch of the Galaxy Ring.

With just two weeks to go, excitement is building for what is shaping up to be one of the most "unpacked" Unpacked events in recent memory. Samsung is pulling out all the stops, promising a Parisian backdrop for the grand reveal of its latest and greatest tech. The countdown to July 10th is officially on!