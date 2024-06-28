Reliance Jio announces JioTranslate, JioSafe services for users in India; how it works

Jio has announced two new mobile apps called JioSafe and JioTranslate in India alongside a big tariff hike. With these paid apps, Jio aims to offer “best value and services” to its users in India. Notably, Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has also hiked the price of its tariffs by up to Rs 600.

JioSafe

Launched at Rs 199 per month, JioSafe mobile app is a communication app that offers “quantum-secure” calling, messaging and file transfer capabilities. The app is designed to provide security to personal and business communications across the network. It aims to secure them from potential cyber threats.

JioTranslate

JioTranslate is an AI-powered multi-lingual communication app for translating voice call, voice message, text and images. It is priced at Rs 99 per month. The app comes with AI capabilities to ensure accurate and easy translations.

Notably, Jio Platforms has announced that users can get both the new apps that are worth Rs 298 per month, absolutely free for a year.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, stated, “The introduction of new plans is a step towards industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. High-quality, affordable internet is essential for Digital India, and Jio is proud to contribute to this vision. We will continue to prioritize our country and customers by investing in India.”

For Jio, the hike will come into effect starting July 3. This is the first hike in mobile services rates by Jio after a gap of about two-and-a-half years. The cheapest recharge plan is now available at Rs 19, about 27 per cent higher than Rs 15 for 1 GB data add-on-pack.

For the unversed, after the Jio tariff price hike, Airtel has also increased the prices of its plans. “Airtel will also revise its mobile tariffs… from July 3rd, 2024. We have ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70p per day) on the entry level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget challenged consumers,” Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing.