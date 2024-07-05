Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs leaked ahead of launch on July 10

Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris, where it will launch its foldable Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones. Ahead of the launch, popular tipster Evan Blass has revealed all the specifications of the upcoming smartphones. Notably, in addition to the smartphones, the company is also expected to launch the first-ever Galaxy ring, Galaxy Watch 7 series and Galaxy Buds 3 series.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 10 in Paris at 6.30 pm IST. The livestream of this event will be available on Samsung India’s official website and social media handles along with YouTube page.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaked specifications

As per the tipster, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will come with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz main display and a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display. It is likely to come with Armor Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, and an IP48 rating for water resistance up to 1.5m for around 30 minutes. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup at the back with 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP wide camera with 2X optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. For selfies, it will come with a 10MP front facing camera and a 4MP under the display camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to come with a 4,400 mAh battery, just like its predecessor. It will also come with support for S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 leaked specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.4-inch FHD IPS cover display. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The foldable smartphone might house a 4,000mAh battery, a slight upgrade from Galaxy Z Flip 5.

As for the camera, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumoured to come with a 50MP main camera with 2X digital zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the cover display. Inside, there’s a 10MP front facing camera. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has also been listed with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.