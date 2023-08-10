Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 vs Moto Razr 40 Ultra: Who won the flipping endurance test? See surprising result

In a intriguing display of durability and resilience, the eagerly awaited Great Folding Test Vol. II has drawn to a close after a series of intense trials spanning several days and an astonishing 400,000 plus folds. The captivating livestream by the popular YouTube channel Mrkeybrd, showcased a head-to-head showdown between two buzzing foldable smartphones: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, also known as Razr+.

Throughout the course of this multi-day livestream extravaganza, technology enthusiasts were held spellbound as the two contenders navigated a gruelling series of fold tests. Emerging as the undisputed victor was the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, which impressively weathered 401,156 folds. Not without its challenges, the journey to folding glory was marked by a notable hiccup around the halfway point, as the hinge of the Galaxy Z Flip5 experienced a loss of its ability to maintain half-closed angles after 223,000 folds. Undeterred by this, the Galaxy Z Flip5 soldiered on, persevering until it crossed 400,000 folds.

It's worth noting that Samsung's official advertised fold capacity for the Galaxy Z Flip5 stands at a commendable 200,000 folds, a figure thoroughly substantiated by rigorous machine testing. To put this into perspective, the company likened this figure to a feat of enduring 100 folds per day for a period of five years.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

Notably, Mrkeybrd shed light on a crucial distinction – while the automated precision of robots in folding the phone contributes to its longevity, human interaction during manual testing introduces an element of imprecision that can potentially impact a device's durability and can lead to a lesser number of flips in the real world.

In a fascinating comparison, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra faced an untimely demise much earlier in the folding trials, succumbing at 126,266 cycles. The Razr 40 Ultra encountered its first stumbling block after approximately 44,000 folds, a stark contrast to Motorola's claim that the Razr hinge was designed to withstand an impressive 400,000 folds – double the number asserted by Samsung.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India