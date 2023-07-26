Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 unveiled with a slimmer S-Pen; see specs, price of Samsung's thinnest foldable yet

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold5 at its latest Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on Wednesday. This latest addition to the Galaxy Z series boasts a large, captivating screen and a longer-lasting battery, all packed into the slimmest and lightest Fold device to date.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 boasts a 7.6-inch main screen that provides expansive and uninterrupted viewing, allowing users to indulge in their favourite movies in both portrait and landscape orientations. Furthermore, the peak brightness of the screen has been improved by over 30 per cent, reaching up to 1750 nits, ensuring an optimal viewing experience even in outdoor settings with harsh sunlight.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 also takes note of user preferences for a more comfortable writing experience with its slimmer and more compact S Pen Fold Edition. This stylus makes real-time annotating and ideation a breeze and can now be easily stowed away in a pocket thanks to its reduced size. Samsung offers the Slim S Pen Case, which is just as slim as a regular Fold case, available in various styles and colours to suit every user's taste.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which enhances graphics and utilizes AI to enable dynamic gaming and multi-game functionality. To ensure smooth and uninterrupted gameplay, the Galaxy Z Fold5 comes equipped with an advanced cooling system that efficiently dissipates heat, resulting in minimal lag and no drop in performance during even the most extended gaming sessions.

The pricing for the Indian market will be announced on July 27.