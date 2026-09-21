Samsung hires 'Tim Cook' for Galaxy Z Fold 8 promo, iPhone Duo fans may do a double take

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The New Zealand ad turns on the byline. Samsung plays up the difference between the Tim Cook associated with Cupertino and this Tim Cook from Palmy. It presents the joke in the form of a simple product review, with the local Tim Cook setting out the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s main features in a direct style.

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Samsung has also sharpened its jabs around Apple’s recent announcements. When Apple introduced the iPhone Duo, its first foldable device, Samsung said it had entered the foldable category years earlier and highlighted the seven-year gap since the first Galaxy Fold. Duolingo also joined the exchange. In one post, it wrote, ‘What an exciting Apple event! i sure hope my brand doesn’t get infringed upon 💚’.

Samsung then posted, ‘I’m so sorry, @Duolingo. They copied us too #Solidarity.’ Duolingo did not accept that line and instead replied with the ‘when an ugly stranger calls you twin’ meme. Samsung answered, ‘Ugly?? Watch your language.’ Duolingo then appeared to ease off, joking that Samsung should not ‘break’ its app on Galaxy phones.

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This is a clear example of how tech brands are using humour, social media banter and familiar names to turn product marketing into a wider conversation. It also shows how Samsung is continuing to use Apple’s product launches as an opportunity to promote its own foldable phones. Ultimately, the Tim Cook campaign was set up as a recognisable joke to reinforce Samsung’s standing at a time when Apple has entered the category.