Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Samsung hires 'Tim Cook' for Galaxy Z Fold 8 promo, iPhone Duo fans may do a double take

Samsung hires 'Tim Cook' for Galaxy Z Fold 8 promo, iPhone Duo fans may do a double take

Samsung's New Zealand campaign features a Palmerston North man named Tim Cook reviewing the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The ad turns Apple's foldable launch into a broader social media joke about rivalry and brand banter.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 4:50 PM IST
Samsung hires 'Tim Cook' for Galaxy Z Fold 8 promo, iPhone Duo fans may do a double takeSamsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 ad mocks Apple's foldable iPhone.

Samsung has built its New Zealand campaign for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 around a name closely linked with Apple. For the promotion, the company found a man named Tim Cook from Palmerston North and turned the shared name into the joke. In the ad, he talks about the foldable phone’s compact build, larger screen when opened, AI tools and photo-editing features before saying, ‘Best phone I’ve ever had. You can quote me. Tim Cook from Palmerston North.’

Advertisement

The campaign comes after Apple's launch of its first foldable, the iPhone Duo. It's not just Samsung New Zealand; its USA account had already mocked what it presented as small changes in Apple’s new iPhone line-up, while the wider online chatter also pulled in Duolingo. The move also fits a broader advertising tactic in which brands use ordinary people with celebrity names to grab attention.

Must read: 5 best alternative foldable phones to iPhone Duo: Samsung, Motorola, Google and more

The New Zealand ad turns on the byline. Samsung plays up the difference between the Tim Cook associated with Cupertino and this Tim Cook from Palmy. It presents the joke in the form of a simple product review, with the local Tim Cook setting out the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s main features in a direct style.

Advertisement
Samsung has also sharpened its jabs around Apple’s recent announcements. When Apple introduced the iPhone Duo, its first foldable device, Samsung said it had entered the foldable category years earlier and highlighted the seven-year gap since the first Galaxy Fold. Duolingo also joined the exchange. In one post, it wrote, ‘What an exciting Apple event! i sure hope my brand doesn’t get infringed upon 💚’.

Samsung then posted, ‘I’m so sorry, @Duolingo. They copied us too #Solidarity.’ Duolingo did not accept that line and instead replied with the ‘when an ugly stranger calls you twin’ meme. Samsung answered, ‘Ugly?? Watch your language.’ Duolingo then appeared to ease off, joking that Samsung should not ‘break’ its app on Galaxy phones.

Must read: iPhone prices may rise again in 2027; Samsung’s latest memory deal could be the reason

Advertisement

This is a clear example of how tech brands are using humour, social media banter and familiar names to turn product marketing into a wider conversation. It also shows how Samsung is continuing to use Apple’s product launches as an opportunity to promote its own foldable phones. Ultimately, the Tim Cook campaign was set up as a recognisable joke to reinforce Samsung’s standing at a time when Apple has entered the category.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more