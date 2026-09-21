Samsung hires 'Tim Cook' for Galaxy Z Fold 8 promo, iPhone Duo fans may do a double take

Samsung has built its New Zealand campaign for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 around a name closely linked with Apple. For the promotion, the company found a man named Tim Cook from Palmerston North and turned the shared name into the joke. In the ad, he talks about the foldable phone’s compact build, larger screen when opened, AI tools and photo-editing features before saying, ‘Best phone I’ve ever had. You can quote me. Tim Cook from Palmerston North.’
The campaign comes after Apple's launch of its first foldable, the iPhone Duo. It's not just Samsung New Zealand; its USA account had already mocked what it presented as small changes in Apple’s new iPhone line-up, while the wider online chatter also pulled in Duolingo. The move also fits a broader advertising tactic in which brands use ordinary people with celebrity names to grab attention.