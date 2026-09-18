iPhone prices may rise again in 2027; Samsung’s latest memory deal could be the reason

Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro series with a massive price hike globally, with India facing the biggest jump in prices among major markets. Alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple also hiked the prices for older-generation models, including the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 16. Now, according to the latest reports, Apple may plan another price hike next year.
According to a DigiTimes report, Apple has signed a deal with Samsung for memory components, specifically DRAM and NAND storage. However, the South Korean giant has increased the prices of memory components, which means Apple will be paying higher prices for DRAM and NAND. Now, the higher component costs could eventually be passed on to consumers through higher iPhone prices in 2027.