Samsung launches AI-powered home appliances, with inbuilt Wi-Fi, internal cameras

Samsung has unveiled a range of AI-powered home appliances at its BKC store in Mumbai. The company has stated that these internet-connected smart appliances will contribute 70 per cent to India sales of Samsung. The AI-powered lineup includes appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves and residential air conditioners.

The tech giant states that these appliances come with inbuilt Wi-Fi, internal cameras and AI chips to offer convenient home management. As for the features of these appliances, the refrigerator is capable of automatically recognising up to 33 food items with the help of AI vision camera. It can even suggest what to cook for lunch or dinner based on items stored in the refrigerator.

The AI-powered air conditioner can send users a notification to start or turn off their appliances when they are within a specified range or moving away from the range via SmartThings application. The microwave can help automatically customise the recipe to a ‘low fat’ version.

As for the washing machine, it can learn laundry routines over time and evolve the wash cycles accordingly. It automatically adjusts to the most used wash settings, unless manually changed to another customised wash cycle. Further, the AI Wash feature senses the weight of the load, the kind of fabrics involved and their softness, water level, soiling level, and detergent level to create a custom wash recipe.

“We are introducing Bespoke AI, our next big innovation in home appliances which will ensure smarter living for Indian homes and reduce energy consumption, contributing to a greener planet. With our Bespoke AI-powered home appliances, consumers will be able to customise their choices, get easy controls for elders and kids, and get seamless diagnosis for their home appliances. With the transformative power of AI, we are confident that Bespoke AI will strengthen our leadership in the digital appliances market in India,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.