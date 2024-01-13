Samsung launches BP, ECG tracking features on Galaxy Watch6 series in India

Samsung has announced the launch of blood pressure (BP) and electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking features for the Galaxy Watch6 series in India. This significant development comes as part of an over-the-air (OTA) rollout initiated on Friday.

The new Samsung Health Monitor BP and ECG tracking features aim to empower users in monitoring their health, supporting their fitness routines, and facilitating regular health checkups. To access these features, users can conveniently download the Samsung Health Monitor App, available on the Galaxy Store, and follow straightforward instructions to measure their BP and ECG.

Samsung revealed that both features will also be extended to the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch5 series, further enhancing the health capabilities across its smartwatch lineup.

The company ensured users of the regulatory clearances and certifications obtained from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for the BP and ECG tracking features via the Samsung Health Monitor App.

The Galaxy Watch6 series, designed to promote healthier habits throughout the day and night, combines health-centric offerings with powerful performance, presented in a refined and sleek design. The series boasts a slimmer bezel, a larger and more vibrant display, and a more interactive user interface.

A noteworthy aspect of the Galaxy Watch6 series is its commitment to providing personalised health guidance, incorporating purposeful design upgrades, and delivering an enhanced mobile experience for a more informed and healthier lifestyle. Users can access a broader selection of versatile watch faces and explore new trendy strap options to align with their fitness goals.

Additionally, the 'Tap & Pay' feature integrated into the Galaxy Watch6 series enables consumers to make on-the-go payments directly from their wrist, adding a layer of convenience to their daily activities.