Samsung launches Galaxy Book5 series in India; see specs, pricing and offers

Samsung has unveiled its highly anticipated Galaxy Book5 Series in India, bringing AI-driven computing, powerful Intel Core Ultra processors, and all-day battery life to users. The lineup includes Galaxy Book5 Pro, Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book5 360, all designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and seamless integration across Samsung’s ecosystem.

With prices starting at ₹1,14,990, the Galaxy Book5 Series is now available for pre-booking, with special offers including Galaxy Buds3 Pro at ₹2,999 (down from ₹19,999) for early buyers.

For the first time, Samsung is integrating Galaxy AI into its laptop lineup, introducing features such as:

• AI Select – Similar to Galaxy smartphones’ Circle to Search with Google, allowing users to instantly search and extract information with a single click.

• Photo Remaster – Uses AI-powered enhancements to improve image clarity and sharpness.

Additionally, the on-device Microsoft Copilot+ assistant offers AI-powered assistance for writing, scheduling, research, and presentations, with a dedicated Copilot+ key for instant access.

The Galaxy Book5 Series is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, featuring:

• Up to 47 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second) of AI computing power.

• 17% increase in GPU performance for enhanced visuals and smoother multitasking.

• 16% improvement in CPU single-core performance, ensuring faster workflows.

• 40% lower SoC (System-on-Chip) power consumption, delivering extended battery life.

Battery performance is a key highlight, with the Galaxy Book5 Pro series delivering up to 25 hours of battery life. Additionally, the devices support super-fast charging, reaching 41% charge in just 30 minutes.

Samsung has packed premium entertainment and productivity features into the new lineup, including:

• Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays (Pro models) with 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for crisp, smooth visuals.

• Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, delivering an immersive audio experience.

• Multi-Device Connectivity, allowing seamless integration with Galaxy smartphones and tablets via Phone Link, Quick Share, Multi-Control, and Second Screen.

• Samsung Knox security, ensuring privacy and protection.

Pricing, Availability, and Pre-Order Offers

The Galaxy Book5 Series is now available for pre-booking via Samsung.com, Samsung India Smart Cafés, select retail stores, and leading online platforms. The devices will be officially available in India starting March 20, 2025.

Starting Prices in India:

• Galaxy Book5 360 (15-inch): ₹1,14,990

• Galaxy Book5 Pro (14-inch): ₹1,31,990

• Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 (16-inch): ₹1,55,990

As a pre-booking incentive, customers can get the Galaxy Buds3 Pro for ₹2,999, making the deal even sweeter for early buyers.