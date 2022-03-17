Samsung launches new Galaxy A series line-up: Here are all the details

Samsung has beefed up its A series line-up and has added three new smartphones to the roster. All the three new smartphones, Samsung announced at the event on Thursday evening, are 5G devices. The South Korean electronics giant also introduced a new 5nm chipset, which should be the new Exynos 1280.

The three smartphones launched today include the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. Here are more details.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G specs:

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. As compared to the Samsung Galaxy A73, the Samsung Galaxy A72 that was launched last year had a similar 6.7-inch display but with a 90Hz refresh rate. Also the Samsung Galaxy A72 was a 4G device.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is powered by an unnamed 5nm chipset that is paired with 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD slot to bump up the internal storage to 1TB more.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 has a 108MP primary camera on the back along with a 12MP ultra wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5Mp depth sensor. On the front there is a 32MP camera housed in a punch-hole cutour for selfies and video calls.

This smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charge support. Samsung has used the same battery for all the new A series devices it has announced. The Samsung Galaxy A73 is going to be available in select markets from April 22 and the company will announce its prices eventually.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specs:

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, this device has a 64Mp primary shooter, a 12MP ultra wide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A53 also has a 32MP camera on the front.

These specs make the Samsung Galaxy A53 pretty similar to the Samsung Galaxy A52 that launched last year, but Samsung has included some upgrades.

The new chipset that powered the Samsung Galaxy A53, as the company says, is capable of fusing up to 12 images for improved Night mode shots and it also used two cameras in Portrait mode for better separation between the background the subject. The device is also equipped to automatically pick the best frame rate when it comes to recording videos depending on the ambient light.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is going to be available in select markets starting April 1

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specs:

The Samsung Galaxy A33 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. While the screen size on the Samsung Galaxy A33 is the same as the Samsung Galaxy A32 that launched last year, the refresh rate is now higher and the screen itself is not an LCD HD+ one any more.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 has a 48MP primary sensor on the back along with an 8 MP sensor, a 5 MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera on the Samsung Galaxy A33 is a 13MP one and is housed inside a notch and not a punch-hole as is the case with the Samsung Galaxy A53 and the Samsung Galaxy A73.

While the Samsung Galaxy A33 also has a 5,000mAh battery like the other two devices launched today, its battery comes with 15W fast charge support instead of the 25W like the other two have.

Both the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A55 5G will be available in two memory configurations - 6/128 GB and 8/256 GB. Both also have the microSD slots.

The devices are also rated IP67 for dust and water resistance and feature Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

The Galaxy A53 5G and A33 5G will launch with Android 12 and One UI 4.1 and the company has guaranteed that they will receive four Android OS updates and up to five years of security patches.

