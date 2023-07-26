Samsung takes on Motorola Razr with new Galaxy Z Flip5; check all details

Samsung has unveiled its latest innovation in the form of the fifth generation of Galaxy foldables: the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. These devices have built on the strengths of the previous generations and the Flip5 gets some big changes. It takes on the Motorola Razr with the new and improved secondary screen.

The new Flex Hinge, a component of these foldables that enables the foldable mechanism, also contributes to more aesthetic design. The new foldable devices come equipped with FlexCam feature, which allows users to take photos from unique angles.

Both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 feature shock dispersion layers, redesigned backs, and IPX8 support. They are integrated with Armor Aluminum frames and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Check out Tech Today's first impressions about the Galaxy Z Flip5 straight from Seoul:

The new Galaxy Z Flip5 Features

The Galaxy Z Flip5, gets a much larger Flex Window, such as informative and graphical clocks matching the design of Galaxy Watch6 series. The device's closed mode provides increased usability, allowing users to access useful information through the Flex Window, check the weather, control music playback, and more.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 comes in colours like Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender, with a range of accessories to personalize the device further. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream, with practical and stylish cases and accessories. In terms of performance, the new Galaxy Z Flip5 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and in terms of optics, the phone features a dual-camera setup with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera is a 10MP unit.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is pitched as a productivity powerhouse with its large screen and long battery life. Users get an enhanced Taskbar, two-handed drag and drop, and the slimmer S Pen Fold Edition.

The Galaxy Z series runs on Android 13 with the latest One UI 5.1.1, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience.