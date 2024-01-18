Google Layoffs: YouTube fires employees as part of restructuring process

After announcing a job cuts for 1,000 employees, Google layoffs have expanded to YouTube. The video-sharing platform has fired 100 employees across the operations and creator management teams. These employees were notified that their positions have been eliminated, reported The New York Times.

In an official statement, YouTube’s chief business officer, Mary Ellen Coe, wrote in a note to employees at the organisation, “We’ve made the decision to eliminate some roles and say goodbye to some of our teammates. Anyone in the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region who is or may be impacted will be notified by the end of day today.”

According to NYT, the 100 affected employees will have a chance to apply for other positions at YouTube. However, this doesn’t guarantee that a position for them in the company. As of now, the dismissal of the affected employees will take effect after 60 days.

Google also handed pink slips to employees across engineering, services and voice-activated product Google Assistant. A Google spokesperson stated, “As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company’s biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead. To best position us for these opportunities, throughout the second half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities. Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally.”

The spokesperson added, “We’re continuing to support any impacted employees as they look for new roles here at Google and beyond.”

In a recent report by The Verge, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has shared an internal memo with the employees cautioning them that there will be job cuts across the company in the near future. Pichai addressed the entire Google workforce on Wednesday, revealing, "We have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year." The CEO acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating, "The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices."

Not just Google, Duolingo, Pixar, Instagram, Audible, Prime Video and more companies have announced job cuts in January 2024.

