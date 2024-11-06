Samsung to bring One UI 7 early in 2025 with new features and Apple Intelligence-like AI upgrades

Samsung’s upcoming One UI 7 update, expected to roll out in early 2025, is set to deliver a slew of new features, with one of the most anticipated additions being an AI-powered notification summary feature similar to Apple’s. However, delays in development may push back the release of the Galaxy S25 series, which typically launches alongside Samsung’s major software upgrades.

In a recent post on X, a tech tipster known as chunvn8888 revealed that Samsung’s beta version of One UI 7 includes a notification summary feature called “AI Notification.” For now, the feature is accessible only in Korean and is likely still in testing. According to the description, the feature functions similarly to Apple’s Notification Summary, introduced with iOS 18.1, by providing condensed, easy-to-read notifications grouped by sender or app source.

Apple’s Notification Summary helps users manage their notifications by offering brief summaries of grouped alerts, making it easier to catch up on updates from the same source. Samsung’s version may add its own customisations, potentially enhancing how Galaxy users engage with notifications.

Beyond the AI notification addition, Samsung has been developing a new user interface for One UI 7, featuring redesigned app icons, an updated quick-toggles menu, a refined lock screen control area, and a revamped camera interface. If these rumours hold, the software update could significantly elevate the look and feel of Galaxy devices.

Galaxy AI now has notification summary feature, it's called AI notification. — Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) November 2, 2024

The rollout of One UI 7 is likely to coincide with the release of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series, tentatively scheduled for January 2025. However, sources indicate that Samsung’s development schedule has encountered delays, leaving developers and beta testers waiting for the first beta release of One UI 7. This delay could impact the timing of the S25 series launch, with Samsung possibly prioritising an on-time software update over hardware announcements.

For now, the AI notification feature is expected to be exclusive to Samsung’s flagship models, leaving mid-range devices out of the upgrade loop. With the official One UI 7 debut still a few months away, Galaxy fans can expect a more refined and possibly feature-rich announcement by early 2025.