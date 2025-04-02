Samsung to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge on April 15? New report suggests launch is imminent

Launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge is imminent, and it looks like Samsung could introduce its slim phone to the markets in April itself. According to a new leak by Dutch publication Nieuwe Mobiel, the Galaxy S25 Edge will launch on April 15. This date could be April 16 in India depending on the time zone Samsung decides to launch the phone in.

We have a good idea of what to expect in terms of the design of the Galaxy S25 Edge, as it has repeatedly been showcased – first at Galaxy Unpacked in January in San Jose, then at MWC in March in Barcelona. It has a new camera design at the back, smaller bezels, and the phone would be just 5.84mm thick. It's also expected to weigh around 162g, making it one of the lightest smartphones around.

The phone features a dual rear camera – expected to be a 200MP main lens paired with a 12MP ultra-wide camera – and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Internally, the phone's expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, similar to the flagship S25 series. While not many details were known about the internals, the Dutch report also mentions that the phone would be available in three colours: Black, Silver, and Blue. It would also feature 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

According to previous leaks, the phone is expected to have a 6.65" AMOLED display, 3900mAh battery, and could have a price tag of around $1000 (approximately ₹87,000).