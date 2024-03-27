Samsung to push One UI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI for Galaxy S23 and Fold5 soon

Samsung's highly anticipated One UI 6.1 update, infused with Galaxy AI technology, is on the brink of release for last year's flagship devices. The tech giant has officially confirmed that the suite of AI features introduced with the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year will soon be available for the Galaxy S23 lineup, including the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, as well as the S23 FE, Z Flip5, and Z Fold5.

Related Articles

Scheduled for deployment on March 28, this imminent update is poised to update user experiences across a range of Samsung's top-tier devices. While the rollout may not commence simultaneously worldwide, notifications have begun to surface for device owners in various territories, signalling the imminent arrival of One UI 6.1.

With Samsung Korea initially confirming the rollout date and subsequent affirmation from Samsung China, anticipation continues to build for the much-anticipated update. Notably, Samsung Korea has assured users on community forums that the Galaxy S23 FE will be among the devices receiving the update in the initial wave—a departure from past practices where FE models received updates slightly later.

Although the global rollout process typically extends over several weeks, the commencement of the rollout this week indicates a significant step forward. It may take until April for One UI 6.1 to reach all eligible devices worldwide.