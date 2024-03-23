India is the next big playground for AI: Samsung VC, CEO JH Han

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, CEO, and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division, Jaong-Hee (JH) Han, made a notable visit to Samsung BKC at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, marking his first appearance since the store's inauguration. Han, during his visit on Friday, articulated his belief that India stands poised as the next significant arena for artificial intelligence (AI).

In emphasising the company's dedication to the Indian market, Han expressed Samsung's commitment to introducing AI and hyper-connectivity to the country's tech-savvy populace.

"India is the next big playground for AI, and our flagship Samsung BKC store epitomises our 'AI for All' vision and will showcase 'One Samsung'," Jaong-Hee Han said.

Earlier this year, the CEO introduced Samsung's 'AI for All' vision at CES (Consumer Electronics Show), demonstrating how AI will revolutionise user experiences by making devices more intuitive and convenient than ever before.

As part of the 'AI for All' initiative, Samsung unveiled Galaxy AI within its new Galaxy S24 smartphone series in January.

Han further underscored India's status as one of the largest and fastest-growing markets globally, presenting a significant opportunity for Samsung's endeavours.

"India boasts a vast population of tech-savvy young consumers who serve as a wellspring of inspiration for innovation. Here, thousands of dynamic young individuals operate within our R&D centres, driving the development of cutting-edge technologies such as AI. We take great pride in their contributions," he remarked.

Samsung recently inaugurated the Samsung BKC store, offering consumers a connected lifestyle experience where they can encounter the essence of 'One Samsung'.