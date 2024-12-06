Samsung unveils One UI 7 beta with AI features and personalisation tools; see details

Samsung Electronics has announced the rollout of the One UI 7 beta program, showcasing an advanced, AI-driven user experience for its Galaxy devices. Unveiled on December 5, 2024, the beta release is part of Samsung’s vision to create an AI-first mobile ecosystem that integrates cutting-edge features for greater personalisation and intuitive controls.

With enhanced AI capabilities, One UI 7 offers features like improved writing assistance tools that simplify tasks such as text summarisation, grammar checks, and note formatting. These tools aim to boost productivity without requiring users to switch between applications. Call features have also received a major upgrade, including automated transcriptions in 20 languages, providing seamless documentation of conversations when call recording is enabled.

The update introduces the “Now Bar,” a lock screen feature that streamlines notifications and provides instant access to critical functions like music controls, interpreter tools, and stopwatch. The redesigned user interface includes simplified home screens, updated widgets, and a more intuitive camera experience. Pro video mode, for instance, now features a smoother zoom control, improving the quality of video production for professional users.

One UI 7 reflects a new design philosophy aimed at reducing visual clutter while enhancing personalisation. The updated OS allows users granular control over their devices, ensuring a seamless and cohesive experience.

Global Rollout and Availability

Initially available for Galaxy S24 series devices, the One UI 7 beta program is rolling out in select markets, including Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the U.S. The final version is expected to launch with the next Galaxy S series devices in early 2025. Samsung plans to gradually extend the update to other Galaxy devices as part of its commitment to OS upgrades.