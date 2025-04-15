scorecardresearch
Samsung’s AI-powered TVs bring stadium thrills home for IPL fans; see latest offers

Samsung’s AI-powered TVs bring stadium thrills home for IPL fans; see latest offers

As IPL 2025 grips the nation, Samsung is serving up a front-row seat at home with AI-powered big-screen TVs, sweetening the deal with offers and free tech giveaways.

Samsung announced offers on AI TV range. Samsung announced offers on AI TV range.

Samsung is betting big on India’s cricket fever with its latest ‘Big League. Bigger Screen’ campaign, offering premium TV experiences and compelling incentives to get fans upgrading their home entertainment this IPL season. Running from April 1–30, the campaign introduces limited-time offers across Samsung’s AI-powered TV lineup, including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, and Crystal 4K UHD models.

As part of the offer, customers can win a free Samsung TV worth up to ₹2,04,990 or a soundbar worth ₹99,990. Additionally, there are perks like up to 20% cashback, zero down payment, and easy EMIs starting at ₹2,990 with flexible tenures of up to 30 months.

“With Samsung’s AI TVs, every six and every wicket feels like you’re right there in the stands,” the company said, positioning its technology as the ultimate home viewing experience during the IPL 2025.

Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED 8K TVs, powered by the NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor with 256 AI neural networks, promise ultra-clear visuals and immersive sound whether you’re streaming or gaming. Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro tech ensures ultra-fast visuals, ideal for action-packed cricket moments.

Meanwhile, the Neo QLED 4K range enhances any content into 4K resolution, bolstered by the world’s first Pantone Validated display and Dolby Atmos support for cinema-grade audio. The OLED lineup features Samsung’s glare-free display tech and ultra-smooth 144Hz motion rate, while its UHD TVs boast Dynamic Crystal Color and Motion Xcelerator for true-to-life visuals and smoother sports viewing.

Security gets a boost too with Samsung Knox, ensuring smart TV users stay protected while streaming.

Offers apply on 43-inch and larger models, spanning from ultra-premium 8K displays to stylish OLED panels, making it an opportune time for cricket fans to bring the stadium experience home.

Published on: Apr 15, 2025, 8:22 AM IST
