Samsung's bid to reclaim smartphone supremacy: Integrating Google's Gen AI tech in Galaxy S24 series

For more than a decade, Samsung had firmly secured its position as the global leader in the smartphone market. However, the dynamics shifted in 2023, witnessing Apple dethroning Samsung to claim the coveted top spot. As Apple's next flagship smartphone remains months away, Samsung's strategic move to integrate Google's Gen AI technology in the upcoming S24 series could serve as a pivotal factor in reclaiming the throne and outpacing its Cupertino rival.

Gen AI adoption has rocketed since ChatGPT opened doors, reaching a staggering 100 million users within just two months of its launch. Subsequently, an increasing number of Gen AI tools have flooded the market. Recognizing the transformative potential of Gen AI, Samsung's president, T.M. Roh, affirmed that Artificial Intelligence will usher in significant changes within the mobile industry.

No wonder Samsung sought to capitalize on this opportunity. While Chinese competitors concentrate on incorporating Gen AI into photography, leveraging Google’s Gemini Pro and Imagen 2, Samsung is set to revolutionize the experience with its Galaxy S24 series by introducing innovative text, voice, and image features.

Samsung has become the first Google Cloud partner to deploy Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud to their smartphone devices, and is putting the power of Gen AI in a user friendly manner in the hands of the consumer. Built from the ground up to be multimodal, Gemini can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across, and combine different types of information including text, code, images, and video. And the the advantage of this summarization feature will be accessible across Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard on the S24 series smartphones.

The Imagen 2 is Google’s most advanced text-to-image diffusion technology from Google DeepMind to date. With Imagen 2 on Vertex AI, Samsung S24 will feature intuitive photo-editing capabilities on to the device through Generative Edit in the Gallery application.

“Samsung's strategic shift towards prioritizing artificial intelligence in the Galaxy S24 reflects a broader theme this year on part of smartphone OEMs to leverage AI and make smartphone experiences more purposeful and powerful. While premium market growth promises a tailwind, the Galaxy S24's true success lies in the seamless integration and evolution of its AI features, in comparison to previously existing AI capabilities. While standalone AI will not entice consumer upgrades, crafting compelling user experiences will be crucial for driving S24 appeal and adoption,” said Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).

This very partnership to bring Google Cloud’s generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to Samsung smartphone in form of a compelling user experience will drive the adoption of S24 significantly.

This development comes a week after Samsung unveiled its ‘AI for All’ vision at the Consumer Electronics Show at Las Vegas.