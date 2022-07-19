Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch on August 10

We know that Samsung’s new foldables are coming, but we didn’t have a date till now. Thanks to a tweet, we know have a date and the best part is that it is only a few weeks away.

According to a promotional image leaked by Evan Blass, Samsung is going to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. The picture Blass shared on Twitter shows the date and a blurred-out image of what appears to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Blass and 91Mobiles have already leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 - so that is where the idea comes from. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 images were leaked earlier in May.

“**THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN EDITED TO OBFUSCATE CERTAIN DETAIL** See what I did there?” - Blass tweeted hinting at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak.

**THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN EDITED TO OBFUSCATE CERTAIN DETAIL**



See what I did there? pic.twitter.com/BrH4sT99yU — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 18, 2022

Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is going to be one of the entire lineup of devices Samsung is going to launch in August. The list also includes the Samsung Galaxy- Z Fold 4.

Now, between what we’ve seen of the leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, it does not look like we’ll see much of, or any in fact, a design overhaul on the foldable launching this year. What we do expect are some camera upgrades and the devices being powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Along with the smartphones, Samsung is going to launch the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Leaks mention that neither of the smartwatches will feature a rotating bezel, something Samsung Galaxy Watch users have loved over the last few iterations.

Jon Prosser had also mentioned that Samsung’s next event, the one that would see the foldable being launched, would happen on August 10. Blass’ tweet has also confirmed the date.

Additionally, Prosser has said that the devices launched at the Galaxy Unpacked in August will go on sale on August 26.