Samsung's new TV costs as much as a house! The 110-inch smart TV is priced at Rs 1.15 crore

Samsung's new TV costs as much as a house! The tech giant has launched its ultra-luxurious Micro LED in India. This massive 110-inch smart TV is not only big in size but also in terms of price. The new Samsung MicroLED TV costs a whopping Rs 1,14,99,000. Starting from today, the Micro LED will be available at select retail stores in India and on Samsung.com.

Samsung claims this ultra-luxury piece of tech is designed for consumers who seek an ultra-premium display, the Micro LED boasts a sleek design built to fit into luxury interior spaces. It features 24.8 million micrometer-sized ultra-small LEDs, each individually producing light and colour, creating deeper levels of black and colours.

Also Read: Top smartphone launches of August 2023: Redmi 12, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Poco M6 Pro, Vivo V29 and more

The Micro LED also uses sapphire material, one of the hardest materials on Earth, to ensure vivid colours on screen. In terms of design, Samsung's TV follows a minimalistic monolith design which enables it to blend with a variety of home decor. The TV also comes with an Ambient Mode+ which can transform the TV into an art display wall.

The TV also gets AI-upscaling capabilities and features Arena Sound, which combines OTS Pro, Dolby Atmos, and Q-Symphony to deliver 3D sound for an enhanced cinematic experience.

Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business, Samsung India, expressed the company's aim of offering consumers an unparalleled immersive viewing experience with the introduction of the Micro LED. The TV is designed to complement the luxurious lifestyle of users, bringing grandiose to premium living spaces.

Also read: 'We knew foldables would be more than a niche product': Samsung Mobile Chief TM Roh

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra benchmarked with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; battery specs also revealed