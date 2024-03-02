Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Ring will not be compatible with your iPhone

Samsung's VP, Hon Pak, asserted during a roundtable discussion at this year's MWC that the forthcoming Galaxy Ring will not have compatibility with iPhones, marking a significant stance by Samsung in the mobile market.

Pak emphasised Samsung's confidence in the Galaxy Ring while addressing the Android/iOS compatibility challenge. He highlighted that Samsung's devices stand on par with Apple's, thus presenting compelling reasons for consumers to transition to Samsung's ecosystem. Additionally, Pak disclosed Samsung's efforts towards integrating with other Android devices, extending beyond the confines of Samsung phones.

The Galaxy Ring will be available in various sizes, with the smaller variants equipped with a 14 mAh battery, while the larger models will feature a 21.5 mAh unit. These specifications are anticipated to deliver a battery life spanning between 5 to 9 days.

Although the exact release date of the Galaxy Ring remains undisclosed, speculations suggest its unveiling alongside the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 at July's Unpacked event. In the interim, readers are encouraged to explore our firsthand impressions of the device.

