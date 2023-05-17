SAP strengthens commitment to AI integration; unveils advancements in Business AI

Orlando: Artificial Intelligence (AI) era is upon us and as organizations across the world are embracing AI, the German software giant SAP too is strengthening its commitment to embed powerful AI capabilities across its portfolio. This will help SAP customers, who generate 87 per cent of total global commerce ($46 trillion), solve business-critical problems in the flow of work.



“AI will have a tremendous impact on our private and our business lives. SAP software is one of the world's most material and workforce-intensive business processes. This is why we are convinced that embedding AI in SAP software will deliver enormous value for your business. Today, SAP has already embedded AI in many of the applications being used by over 20,000 customers. (So), SAP’s AI is built for business,” says Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

Sharing an example on stage, Klien said, in finance solution, AI helps to predict and safeguard the financial performance by analysing pipeline workforce, and other P&L drivers.

SAP claims to have delivered many AI use cases that boost business process automation and increase productivity by another 15 per cent. “Now, we see the incredible potential to take AI to the next level with generative AI. We will increase the productivity of every entity by changing the way how people work with our software.”

With AI built for business, SAP is trying to leverage the AI tools in the market and combine them with its industry-specific data to deliver solutions.



The advancements to SAP Business AI being announced at the annual SAP Sapphire Conference in Orlando, include innovations that personalize customer engagement, make procurement more productive and expand organizations’ abilities to find and develop critical talent across their entire workforce.

The company also claims to draw on the strength of its ecosystem to benefit customers. This includes SAP’s collaboration with Microsoft to address the talent gap for its customers.

With increasing concerns around Responsible AI, SAP says its AI abides by the highest industry standards on responsible AI. It claims to be transparent, so organizations can understand how it makes inferences and builds recommendations. The company also says it respects the privacy of sensitive data and helps avoid bias.

SAP says it is working with leading ethics experts as part of its AI ethics advisory panel to explore the implications of deploying AI in the enterprise.

