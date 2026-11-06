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Sarvam AI CEO offers lifetime access after 70-year-old cancer survivor highlights cost of AI speech tools

Sarvam AI CEO offers lifetime access after 70-year-old cancer survivor highlights cost of AI speech tools

A request for affordable AI-powered communication has highlighted how speech technology could help people with disabilities communicate independently without worrying about running out of usage credits.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida ,
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 2:54 PM IST
Sarvam AI CEO offers lifetime access after 70-year-old cancer survivor highlights cost of AI speech toolsPratyush Kumar, co-founder, Sarvam AI

For someone who cannot speak, communicating with a doctor, asking a question at a bank, or simply expressing an opinion can become a daily challenge. A 70-year-old oral cancer survivor has now brought attention to how artificial intelligence (AI) could make these interactions easier, but also why the cost of using such technology matters.

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Raghunath AS, who says he lost his ability to speak after battling cancer, approached Indian AI startup Sarvam AI on social media, seeking an affordable subscription for people with speech disabilities. His appeal caught the attention of Sarvam AI co-founder Pratyush Kumar, who responded by offering him lifetime access to the company’s AI models and said a formal accessibility programme was also in the works.

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Why a cancer survivor wants affordable AI-powered speech technology

In his post, Raghunath said he has been an oral cancer survivor since 2015. He explained that his wife has become his voice when dealing with doctors, banks and people outside his home. For years, he has relied on written notes to communicate, but said these are often unread or unanswered.

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He believes text-to-speech technology could help people like him communicate more independently. The technology converts written words into spoken audio, allowing you to type what you want to say and have it read aloud.

However, Raghunath pointed out that Sarvam’s per-character pricing makes regular use expensive. He asked the company to consider an affordable monthly subscription with unlimited usage for people with disabilities.

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What Sarvam AI’s CEO said about the request

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Responding to the post, Pratyush Kumar thanked Raghunath for highlighting the issue and said people should not have to count characters to benefit from AI. He confirmed that Sarvam had credited his account with lifetime access to its models.

Kumar also invited other people using Sarvam’s services for accessibility to contact the company at empower@sarvam.ai. He said the team would work towards launching a formal programme.

Sarvam offers text-to-speech technology through its Bulbul models, which can convert written content into natural-sounding speech in multiple Indian languages. Its pricing is usage-based, making affordability an important consideration for people who depend on the service regularly.

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Published on: Nov 6, 2026 2:54 PM IST
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