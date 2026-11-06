Sarvam AI CEO offers lifetime access after 70-year-old cancer survivor highlights cost of AI speech tools

MUST READ | Motorola Signature 27 launches in global markets with $1,599 price tag: Brings 7000mAh battery, 200MP camera, and more

Why a cancer survivor wants affordable AI-powered speech technology

In his post, Raghunath said he has been an oral cancer survivor since 2015. He explained that his wife has become his voice when dealing with doctors, banks and people outside his home. For years, he has relied on written notes to communicate, but said these are often unread or unanswered.

Advertisement

He believes text-to-speech technology could help people like him communicate more independently. The technology converts written words into spoken audio, allowing you to type what you want to say and have it read aloud.

However, Raghunath pointed out that Sarvam’s per-character pricing makes regular use expensive. He asked the company to consider an affordable monthly subscription with unlimited usage for people with disabilities.

DON'T MISS | An AI model that can hack? OpenAI's new GPT-6 Cyber can find and exploit security flaws

Raghunath ji, thank you for bringing this to our attention. It is at the heart of what we are attempting at @SarvamAI . We agree that you shouldn't have to count characters to be empowered by AI. We have credited your account with a lifetime access to our models. 🙏 Anyone else using Sarvam for accessibility, please write to us at empower@sarvam.ai. Our team will address you directly while we work towards launching a formal program asap. — Pratyush Kumar (@pratykumar) November 6, 2026

What Sarvam AI’s CEO said about the request

Advertisement

Responding to the post, Pratyush Kumar thanked Raghunath for highlighting the issue and said people should not have to count characters to benefit from AI. He confirmed that Sarvam had credited his account with lifetime access to its models.

Kumar also invited other people using Sarvam’s services for accessibility to contact the company at empower@sarvam.ai. He said the team would work towards launching a formal programme.

Sarvam offers text-to-speech technology through its Bulbul models, which can convert written content into natural-sounding speech in multiple Indian languages. Its pricing is usage-based, making affordability an important consideration for people who depend on the service regularly.