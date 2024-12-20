‘Satellite beams turned off over India’: Elon Musk denies Starlink use in Manipur

SpaceX founder Elon Musk clarified that Starlink satellite beams are disabled over India, responding to claims that its device was being used in conflict-hit Manipur. Recently, security forces raided Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district, and seized internet devices along with arms and ammunition. Among the confiscated items were a satellite antenna, router, and cables.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army shared images of the seized items on X (formerly Twitter), sparking discussions when users pointed out that one device had a Starlink logo on it. A user tagged Musk, alleging, "@Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon @elonmusk looks into it and helps control misuse of this technology." Musk swiftly denied the accusation, stating, "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India."

This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2024

This marks the first instance of Starlink equipment being recovered in the region, signalling the use of advanced communication technologies by rebel groups. Known for its ability to function in remote terrains, Starlink enables users to bypass traditional internet shutdowns, maintaining constant connectivity. This revelation shows the sophistication of the militants' communication networks, even as the state government enforces an internet shutdown during the ongoing conflict.

Authorities have launched an investigation into how such equipment reached the region. It is worth noting that Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service, is not yet fully operational in India. While the service is available in numerous countries worldwide, including several in South and Southeast Asia such as Indonesia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka, in India, Starlink remains in its beta testing phase and is awaiting necessary regulatory approvals.

Reports of Starlink equipment being used in areas like Manipur could point to unauthorised or improvised usage of the technology. This raises concerns about potential gaps in the regulation and monitoring of advanced communication systems, particularly in conflict zones.

The unrest in Manipur, rooted in ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May last year, has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands.