SBI net banking, YONO app down; services interrupted

State Bank of India's online transaction portals have been down since Monday (July 22) morning. Users have been unable to use the online portals, including the bank's net banking portal. YONO app for smartphones is also down. The bank is yet to issue a statement regarding the disruption in services.

SBI customers took to Twitter to notify the bank. Users of YONO app are unable to access their accounts. In case the user tries to repeat the log-in, the app extends the waiting period. The web pages of the online net banking services aren't loading as well.

The bank has the largest customer base, a lot of who rely on SBI's internet-based banking services. Many customers have taken to social media to complain about the issue.

SBI's Twitter account has been flooded with complaints by the user.

From payment of credit card bills to depositing fees, Twitter users have been tweeting their complaints to the SBI.

