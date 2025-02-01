‘Searches without solid evidence is an assault on rights’: Mohandas Pai slams death of tech firm founder during ED raid

Padma Shri Awardee and former CFO of Infosys Mohandas Pai slammed searches by investigating agencies ‘without evidence’ terming such practices an ‘assault on citizen rights’.

Tagging a report on the death of Dinesh Nandwana, founder of Vakrangee, a Mumbai-based technology company, during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Pai sought relook into such practices.

“Dinesh Nandwana, founder of tech firm Vakrangee, dies during ED search in Mumbai The Indian Express. Searches without solid evidence is an assault on citizen rights Needs relook @narendramodi @FinMinIndia @PMOIndia @AmitShah,” he wrote on X (formally Twitter).

Nandwana, who was also chairman emeritus, died on January 31 while a search was being conducted by the ED at his residence in Andheri (East).

According to the police, the cause of death of the 62-year-old chairman will be known only after the postmortem examination of his body.

An accidental death report was registered by the MIDC police. A police officer said that no complaint of any ill-treatment has been made by the family.

Issuing a statement to the BSE, the company said, “…with deep sorrow, we hereby inform that our promoter and chairman emeritus, Dinesh Nandwana, aged 62 years has left us for the heavenly abode today afternoon i.e. January 31, 2025. Dinesh Nandwana was the first-generation entrepreneur who played an important role in bringing the company to its present level based on very strong fundamentals. He has been instrumental in moulding Vakrangee from a modest consultancy company to a prominent force to be reckoned with and has scaled the company to a new orbit of growth.”