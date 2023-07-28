scorecardresearch
SemiconIndia 2023: Micron Technology to create 20,000 jobs by setting up Gujarat plant

The proposed $2.75-billion assembly and testing plant is a testament to Micron's confidence in India's semiconductor ecosystem

  • The news was first revealed during PM Modi's recent state visit to the United States
  • PM Modi had met with Sanjay Mehrotra, the President and CEO of Micron Technology, along with other key leaders from the semiconductor industry
  • The construction of Micron's new assembly and test facility is expected to commence in 2023

Micron Technology, a prominent US-memory chip manufacturer, has reiterated its plans to build a state-of-the-art semiconductor assembly and test facility in Gujarat. The news was first revealed during PM Modi's recent state visit to the United States, where he met with Sanjay Mehrotra, the President and CEO of Micron Technology, along with other key leaders from the semiconductor industry.

Speaking at Semicon India 2023, Sanjay Mehrotra praised Prime Minister Modi for his vision and support via initiatives like Digital India and Make in India. Micron has committed to India's semiconductor industry by announcing that the Gujarat plant will not only create nearly 5,000 direct jobs but also generate an additional 15,000 jobs in the community.

The proposed $2.75-billion assembly and testing plant was discussed during a meeting with Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, ahead of Semicon India 2023. Sanjay Mehrotra explained the company's investment plans in India and how the country's semiconductor industry is positioning itself as a global leader in the sector.

The construction of Micron's new assembly and test facility is expected to commence in 2023, with Phase 1 scheduled to become operational in late 2024. This initial phase will encompass 500,000 square feet of planned cleanroom space, and Micron plans to gradually ramp up capacity in line with global demand trends. Phase 2 of the project, envisioned to be of a similar scale to Phase 1, is anticipated to begin towards the second half of the decade.

By establishing a manufacturing unit for both DRAM and NAND products in Gujarat, Micron aims to cater to the growing demand from domestic and international markets. Furthermore, the company's investment in the region is expected to act as a catalyst for further advancements in the semiconductor sector, fostering an environment of innovation and business growth.

Published on: Jul 28, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
