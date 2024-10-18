Sensorise introduces Remote SIM Provisioning for hassle-free eSIM use

In a landmark move for the Indian telecom industry, Sensorise, a leading player in IoT M2M services, has launched India’s first Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) platform, SenseProM, designed specifically for consumer SIMs. This cutting-edge platform, unveiled at the Indian Mobile Congress 2024 by Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), allows users to manage their eSIM profiles seamlessly, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards.

The launch of SenseProM signals Sensorise’s commitment to pushing boundaries in mobile technology. VoyX, a global travel eSIM solution, is the first product to utilise this platform. Designed for frequent travellers, VoyX provides connectivity across over 140 countries, offering flexible local, regional, and global data packs, making international travel smoother and more connected.

Key Features of SenseProM

SenseProM is based on GSMA’s consumer architecture (SGP.22) and boasts the essential SM-DP+ component, ensuring a secure infrastructure for managing eSIM profiles. The platform allows users to download, activate, and switch between mobile networks effortlessly, providing full control over their connectivity.

Key features of the SM-DP+ component include:

• Secure Transmission: Utilises cryptographic techniques to securely transmit and store sensitive data, ensuring safe connections between the eSIM and mobile networks.

• Profile Management: Oversees the security and preparation of consumer profiles, reducing the risk of data breaches.

• Subscription Oversight: Manages subscription data, ensuring devices receive the correct profiles for seamless connectivity.

• Lifecycle Management: Tracks the complete lifecycle of eSIM profiles, from creation to deletion, along with real-time usage monitoring.

Advancing Connectivity for Consumers

Sensorise’s launch of SenseProM is a pivotal moment for the telecom industry, further cementing the company’s leadership in the M2M space. Karn Nagpal, President of Rosmerta Technologies, said, “Introducing SenseProM at the Indian Mobile Congress 2024 is a significant step towards advancing mobile connectivity and making our products standards aware and aligned with the customers needs and roadmap. We are grateful to Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, for launching this platform, which marks a pivotal moment for the industry. Post certification of this new product, we plan to target the Indian handset manufacturers to enable them to introduce eSIM features. We want to proliferate the consumer segment with our offerings like we have done in the M2M space”.

Vijaya Vivek Kamath, CEO of Sensorise, added, “SenseProM enables our efforts in the export segment by enabling interoperability with overseas telcos. Our first launch is Consumer and will be followed by our M2M RSP. This platform is designed to enhance flexibility and user control, addressing the evolving needs of consumers while meeting the highest industry standards. We are confident that SenseProM will help us in growing our business both India and abroad”.

Sensorise plans to extend SenseProM’s capabilities beyond consumers, with future enhancements focusing on SGP.32 for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) interoperability with global telcos.