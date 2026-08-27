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iPhone 17 tops global smartphone sales in Q2 2026; Apple, Samsung dominate top 10 rankings

iPhone 17 tops global smartphone sales in Q2 2026; Apple, Samsung dominate top 10 rankings

Apple’s latest iPhone lineup continues to command global demand, while Samsung’s premium and affordable models show how buyers are balancing flagship features, pricing and longer software support.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 11:00 AM IST
iPhone 17 tops global smartphone sales in Q2 2026; Apple, Samsung dominate top 10 rankings: iPhone 17 leads global smartphone sales as Apple and Samsung dominate the top rankings.

The global smartphone market faced a challenging second quarter as overall sales declined and manufacturers navigated a shortage of RAM components. Despite the pressure, a handful of devices continued to attract buyers, highlighting how brands are concentrating resources on premium and key volume models.

Must Read: Apple event 2026 announced for September 9: iPhone 18 Pro series, iPhone Ultra, and more to debut

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New data from Counterpoint Research offers a closer look at the smartphones that led the market between April and June, while also showing how pricing, promotions, financing and longer software support are influencing buying decisions. The rankings reveal a market increasingly concentrated around established flagship and value-focused models, with Apple and Samsung accounting for a significant share of sales during the quarter.

iPhone 17 leads as Apple takes top three spots

Counterpoint Research’s Global Handset Model Sales Tracker found that the iPhone 17 was the world's best-selling smartphone in Q2 2026, accounting for 6% of global smartphone unit sales. The iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro followed in second and third place, giving Apple the top three positions. Apple and Samsung each secured five spots in the top 10, collectively accounting for 26% of global smartphone unit sales, up 2% year-on-year. The overall market declined 11% as brands focused on premium and key volume-driving models amid the global RAM shortage.

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Apple’s unit sales grew 5% year-on-year, with iPhone sales increasing across India, Japan and the Middle East and Africa, while nearly doubling in South Korea. The base iPhone 17 benefited from significant upgrades that narrowed the gap with Pro models. Strong premium demand also supported the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, helped by trade-ins, promotions and financing options. Rising smartphone prices further pushed consumers towards higher-end models.

Must Read: Apple’s September 9 ‘Surprise and shine’ event: iPhone 18 Pro, Fold, Watch and more expected

The iPhone 17e also remained in the top 10, helped by MagSafe and higher internal storage at the same price as a year earlier. It continued to perform well in the US and Japan, supported by carrier promotions.

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Galaxy S26 Ultra leads Android sales

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra ranked fourth and became the best-selling Android smartphone. It was the first ultra-premium Android device to lead Android sales in a June quarter. The later launch of the S26 series shifted more sales into Q2, with the Ultra accounting for more than half of the series’ sales. Its industry-first privacy display and enhanced AI capabilities helped differentiate it.

Samsung’s Galaxy A series also remained popular because of affordability, availability and value. All Galaxy A-series models in the top 10 offer six years or more of software support, aligning with longer smartphone replacement cycles.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 11:00 AM IST
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