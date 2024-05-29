‘Set your own agenda, or someone else will’: Melinda French Gates explains why she's leaving the foundation she started with Bill Gates

Melinda French Gates is embarking on a new chapter in her philanthropic journey, announcing her departure from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the organisation she co-founded with her ex-husband Bill Gates nearly 25 years ago.

In a New York Times op-ed published Tuesday, French Gates shared her commitment to setting her own agenda moving forward. "Many years ago, I received this piece of advice: 'Set your own agenda, or someone else will set it for you,'" she wrote. "That's why, next week, I will leave the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation... to open a new chapter in my philanthropy."

This announcement comes after French Gates' initial decision earlier this month to step down as co-chair of the foundation, effective June 7. At the time, Bill Gates released a statement expressing his regret for her departure while affirming his confidence in her future endeavours.

The couple, who divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, had initially committed to continuing their work together at the foundation. However, recent reports indicate that French Gates reevaluated her position, ultimately deciding to pursue a more independent path.

French Gates is wasting no time in launching her next venture. She has pledged $1 billion through 2026 to support organisations championing women and families globally, including a particular focus on reproductive rights within the United States.

This commitment includes a $20 million grant-making fund to be distributed among a diverse group of individuals, including former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Olympic athlete Allyson Felix, and acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay.