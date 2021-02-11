ShareChat's Moj first Indian company to partner with Snap for Snapchat camera

ShareChat-backed short video app Moj has joined forces with Snapchat's parent company Snap Inc. to become the first Indian company to integrate Snap's Camera kit. This integration allows Moj to take advantage of Snap's nine-year investment in the Snapchat camera. It will also allow Moj to utilise Snapchat's AR abilities and camera engagement to add to the experiences of its growing user base.

The Indian short video app will also team up with Snapchat Official Lens Creators (OLC) in India to provide more tailored experiences to their users. Moj has rolled out more than 30 Lenses for its community as a part of the launch. The Lenses will help users create content fast owing to its easy edit features. The feature will, in turn, help in improving the content quality on the platform.

Moj users will now be able to access Snapchat's popular feature-Lens Carousel directly inside the application so that users have an array of creative tools to improve their videos. As part of the partnership with Snap, Moj will create around 400 lenses in various phases for its community.

Expounding on the attempts at Moj to build futuristic camera technology and the role of Snap's Lenses feature, Senior Vice President, Product at Moj's parent company ShareChat Gaurav Mishra said, "It has been our constant endeavor to create benchmarks of innovation and build camera technology for the future. This exclusive partnership makes us the first Indian short video platform to bring Snap's innovative Camera Kit technology to India."

According to Senior Vice President, Partnerships at Snap Inc Ben Schwerin, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the team at Moj- our first Camera Kit partner in India. The Moj community and Snapchatters have a lot in common- they are creative and love finding innovative ways to express themselves. Our Camera technology and core values around creativity, privacy , and ephemerality enable us to help developers bring new opportunities to bring engaging experiences to their platforms and communities. We are excited to see how content creators in India play with these lenses and unlock new levels of creativity."

Mishra added the newly rolled out collection of 30 Lenses, which is all set to give Moj users an unprecedented social experience and is all set to make "content creation at Moj a whole lot more fun."





