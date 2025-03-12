Simple Energy launches Simple OneS electric scooter: Check range, features, price

Simple Energy, a clean tech startup, has introduced the Simple OneS electric scooter, priced at ₹1,39,999 (ex-showroom). The scooter offers a claimed range of 181km (IDC) and a top speed of 105 km/h according to the company. These numbers position it as a long-range option within its price segment.

The Simple OneS is equipped with an 8.5kW PMSM motor and a 3.7 kWh fixed battery. It features four riding modes — Eco, Ride, Dash, and Sonic — and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 2.55 seconds in Sonic mode. The scooter includes 35 litres of underseat storage and a 770 mm seat height.

The OneS also introduces enhanced connectivity features, including a 5G e-SIM, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, which allow riders to manage phone calls through a 7" touchscreen dashboard. The display offers turn-by-turn navigation, app integration, and OTA updates. Safety and convenience features include a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), regenerative braking, rapid braking, and a Park Assist function with both forward and reverse movement. It also comes with Find My Vehicle capabilities.

The scooter is available in four colour options: Brazen Black, Grace White, Azure Blue, and Namma Red. It will be sold through 15 Simple Energy showrooms across Bangalore, Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, Kochi, and Mangalore.

Speaking on the launch, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy, said, "At Simple Energy, we believe that innovation is a journey, not a destination. And hence, we are absolutely elated to launch Simple OneS that gives you the best possible range under this price segment. Our focus has always been on pushing the boundaries of technology to create smarter solutions, and the scooter is a testament to that. With enhanced features and improved affordability, we are making premium EV technology within reach for more riders, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience."

Founded in 2019 by Suhas Rajkumar and Shreshth Mishra, Simple Energy operates a manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles.

With the launch of the OneS, Simple Energy will discontinue the Simple Dot One as part of a strategy to streamline its product lineup. The company’s portfolio now includes the Simple One Gen 1.5, launched in February 2025, which offers an extended range of 248km (IDC). Simple Energy plans to expand its presence across 23 states with 150 new stores and 200 service centres.